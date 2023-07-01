Farmer’s market booming despite difficult growing season

Avera Medical Minute
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The summer tradition of heading to your local farmer’s market to buy fresh produce is in full swing, but this year’s growing season has been tough for local farmers.

Chase Jensen, a producer out of Aurora, SD, said that there were some struggles over the past two years due to drought conditions.

He also didn’t expect to get into the field as early this year due to heavy snowfall in the winter but was optimistic about the moisture it would bring.

The drought monitor, however, showed the moisture dried up quicker than expected.

“With the heat that we had in May and June, things have been sped up and some crops are going a little bit quicker than usual,” Jensen said. “We’ve had a couple timely rains, but we’re always looking for a little bit more. Pretty much the entire corn belt is dry.”

Jensen added he’s been coming to the farmer’s market in Sioux Falls for 18 years and the turnout continues to grow.

