Mayor TenHaken proposes $1.1 billion in capital investments

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls released the proposed 2024-2028 Capital Improvement Program, planning for just over $1.1 billion in capital investments over the next five years.

This would be the largest capital program in Sioux Falls’ history with the largest chunk of the money to be dedicated to highways and streets.

More than $457 million would be dedicated to infrastructure projects.

The city said one of the most anticipated investments considered in the program is the aquatic facilities improvements, which will replace existing pools and expand recreational amenities to Frank Olson, Kuehn, and McKennan Parks.

Other quality-of-life investments include expanding the bike trails and investing in neighborhood and regional parks.

The Mayor will present the 2024-2028 Capital Improvement Program and 2024 proposed budget to City Council at a special meeting later this month.

The full program can be viewed here.

