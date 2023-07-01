Mitchell police searching for suspect who robbed change machine

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Mitchell Police Department is looking for the person who they say is responsible for robbing a business’ change machine.

Authorities say around 12:30 Saturday morning, an individual entered a business on North Main Street in Mitchell and forcibly opened a change machine.

Police say they have surveillance video of the crime and it shows the suspect has a tattoo on their left calf, left arm and left shin.

The total loss is expected to be over several thousand dollars and a cash reward is available if tips lead to the arrest of those involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 996-1700.

