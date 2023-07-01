Play suspended for Mitchell Legion baseball program

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mitchell’s Post 18 Legion Varsity Baseball team has not been on the diamond recently as an investigation is underway.

A statement from Mitchell Baseball Association President said in part:

The Mitchell Legion Baseball Program has suspended activities on a day-to-day basis pending an inquiry into possible player misconduct...

The Attorney General’s Office also issued a statement.

Law Enforcement is aware of the allegations and because they involve juveniles, it would not be appropriate to further comment.

The Mitchell Police Department is not involved in the investigation.

The Davison County Clerk of Courts didn’t show any records of arrests of players on the team.

