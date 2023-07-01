Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Police arrest mother of 7-year-old girl whose body was found decaying in closet

Georgia police arrested a mother after they found a 7-year-old dead in a DeKalb County apartment. (Source: Atlanta News First)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Police in Georgia have arrested the mother of a 7-year-old girl whose body was found decaying in the closet of a vacant apartment.

Alondra Hobbs, 27, was charged with felony murder and cruelty in the second degree, DeKalb County police said on Facebook. It was not immediately clear whether she had an attorney.

A police spokeswoman, Officer Elise Wells, said Hobbs was at a hospital Friday. She was charged on Thursday, according to police. They identified her daughter as Alivia Hobbs-Jordan.

An officer discovered the girl’s body last Sunday at an apartment complex outside Atlanta after someone called to report a dead child in the closet, according to a police report.

A neighbor told the officer the tenant had moved out and she had not seen her for a couple of months. The officer said he saw what appeared to be a full head of hair and a decaying arm and leg in the closet.

Another officer found a piece of mail with the name Alondra Hobbs on it, according to the report.

Police have not said how the girl died.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitchell’s Post 18 Legion Varsity Baseball team has not been on the diamond recently as an...
Play suspended for Mitchell Legion baseball program
Sioux Falls man identified as victim in fatal motorcycle vs car crash
Kids Inc. alerts parents about stranger approaching kids
A semi hauling over 150 hogs ended up rolling over onto its side.
Semi carrying hogs rolls over in Sioux City
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks to supporters on Nov. 7, 2022, in Rapid City.
SD Seachlight: Noem an investor in plant associated with carbon pipeline company

Latest News

Mitchell police searching for suspect who robbed change machine
Mitchell police searching for suspect who robbed change machine
Authorities help rescue 3 dogs in townhouse fire after noticing smoke
The summer tradition of heading to your local farmer’s market to buy fresh produce is in full...
Farmer’s market booming despite difficult growing season
Verified accounts are limited to reading 6,000 posts a day while unverified accounts can read...
Twitter imposes ‘temporary’ daily limits on reading tweets