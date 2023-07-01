Landowners to gather at Capitol for Property Rights Round-Up Event

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week, property owners in South Dakota will be gathering at the Capitol Building in Pierre to advocate for protections for private property rights.

The Property Rights Round-Up Event is in response to the proposed Summit Carbon Solutions Carbon Pipeline, which will run through a dozen counties in South Dakota.

Many landowners have expressed frustration with the company using the power of eminent domain to build on private property, and in one case causing damage to property while surveying land.

“Maintaining property rights is an absolute necessity for the continued prosperity of family farms across South Dakota, but those property rights are being trampled on,” said Mark Lapka, a South Dakota landowner. “We are asking for the Governor and legislature’s help immediately. Who among them will actually stand for farmers’ and landowners’ rights?”

The Round-Up event will be held on July 6 at noon in the Capitol Building Rotunda.

Wendy and Rick Schulz, who are in the pipeline’s path, said, “If you feel the CO2 pipeline doesn’t currently affect you, think about this… If private companies are allowed to come and take property it opens up the entire state for loss of property rights. It will affect everyone.”

