Rebuilding better than before: Salem growing despite derechos

SALEM, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The city of Salem was one of many that were hit hard by last year’s derechos. Now, they’re using a difficult circumstance to further grow the city.

Community members said that new housing has been a need for Salem for a while. Last year, the city initially made an offer to purchase a few unused plots of land from a venture capital firm that owned a nursing home in town. That happened to be on the same day that the first derecho hit.

Straight-line winds from the derecho on May 12 of last year left Avantera Nursing Home past the point of repair and it’s been sitting out of use ever since.

“It was pretty easy to determine that it was a total loss, that it really isn’t repairable,” said Mayor Glenda Blindert.

On the night of the derecho, the mayor made it back to her home from her office just before the storm got worse. She says that an object hit her garage door with so much force that the garage door caved in. Her house is just North of the nursing home and was in the area of the town that saw the brunt of the damage. She has an unattached three-car garage that she says was leveled in the storm. Emergency management said that most of the debris that hit the homes in that area came from the roof of the nursing home.

Today, every house that saw damage has been repaired with no hint that a storm had gone through.

Salem had to wait to make their purchase until the insurance of the former property owners assessed the damage to the building. The nursing home was not in the original plans for the city, in fact, they would have liked to have kept the nursing home.

When the city heard that the Chicago-based company that owned the property wasn’t going to repair the nursing home, plans changed to jump on the opportunity to add even more housing than their initial offer.

“It’s critical. Salem was like so many other small towns,” Blindert explained. “We really didn’t have much for housing available. There were no basically empty lots. Some of the lots that are available are part of the older part of town that are pretty small to put in a house that most people want now.”

The now twelve-acre land purchase was made official in early May. The Salem Economic Development Foundation partnered with the Sioux Metro Growth Alliance earlier in the year and they’re currently waiting to demolish what’s left of the building.

“Now we’re working with the state to file the right asbestos abatement forms and finding companies that have the time and availability to come and tear down a building and working with local contractors to build the roads and engineering how we can best fit lots into this area,” said Sheldon Jensen, an Economic Development Specialist with SMGA.

Jensen is a recent graduate from Augustana University and has been working with communities in Salem and Dell Rapids for the past year and a half.

“Every community leader that toured me around town pointed to this ground and said ‘this ground is in city limits, it’s got utilities, it’s the right fit.’ Finally, we have the capability of making that dream a reality,” said Jensen

The first phase of the project was making the first five lots that are not on the former nursing home property available for pre-sale.

This is part of a number of projects creating momentum for the city. Plans to bring a new community center to the former Armory site are in motion and the recent addition of a 21-acre industrial park has reportedly already seen interest from businesses. The armory was hit by the second derecho that went through last year in July.

“We’re all working together and we’re all working in the same direction and I think that’s what’s key to keep Salem going is we’re all forward thinking and we want to make progress,” Blindert said.

Blindert says that Salem is an attractive place to move to because of its geography and opportunity. It sits near Interstate 90 between two of South Dakota’s largest cities in Mitchell and Sioux Falls. She says that many people in the community already commute to either of those cities. She also says that the city has plenty of employment opportunities within the city and they have a good school system.

Jensen says that they’ve put the project in a good position to apply for funding from the state.

“The challenging part in housing is financing it. As construction prices increase, building your roads costs more, putting the utilities in the road costs more, and land costs more,” Jensen said. “Everybody knows that inflation has been ripping through this industry and so thankfully the state has been trying to come up with solutions and they have this new housing infrastructure financing program that’s been in the works for over two years and hopefully soon that money’s going to be available for communities to apply.”

Jensen says that it’s rewarding to know that their hard work on the project will have a long impact on the community.

If they get state funding, phase two of the project will likely be able to start next spring. If you’re interested in any of the five lots that are currently available for pre-sale, you can reach out to Salem City Hall.

