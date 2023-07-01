Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls City FC hosts Call to Freedom fundraiser

Sioux Falls City FC hosts Call to Freedom fundraiser
Sioux Falls City FC hosts Call to Freedom fundraiser(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday, the Sioux Falls City FC caught their sixth win of the year and a local non-profit caught a win off the pitch.

At halftime, there was a shootout between the Sioux Falls Fire Department and the Sioux Falls Police Department.

The jerseys worn by those that participated, including Police Chief Jon Thum, were then auctioned off with the proceeds going to Call to Freedom.

Call to Freedom is a non-profit that provides services to those who have been impacted by human trafficking in the state.

“Human trafficking doesn’t have any boundaries,” said the Managing Director of Development for the Compass Center, Monic Rilling. “It’s the use of force, fraud and coercion to compel somebody into sex acts against their will. Educating the community, about awareness and what it looks like in the community, is something we want to bring more awareness to.”

The Police Department edged out the Fire Department with Chief Thum hitting the winning goal.

