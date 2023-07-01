Sioux Falls City Football Club rolls in regular season finale

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There was no sophomore slump in the second season of the Sioux Falls City Football Club.

City wrapped up the 2023 regular season with a 3-0 victory over Manitou F.C. on Friday night at Bob Young Field in Sioux Falls in Women’s Premier Soccer League action, getting goals from Lulu Moreno, Kaylie Rock and Rylee Haldeman.

Sioux Falls finishes their second season 6-1-2. Despite that a limited number of WPSL playoff spots and their lone loss coming to the Northern Division’s unbeaten leader, the Minnesota Thunder, could keep City from making their first trip to the postseason.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

