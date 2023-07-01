Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Walker Duehr working to solidify spot with Calgary Flames

Sioux Falls native back home and reflecting on historic season
First South Dakotan to ever score NHL goal
By Zach Borg
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Walker Duehr made history last year as the first South Dakotan to ever score an NHL Goal.

Now the Sioux Falls native is eager for more milestones with the Calgary Flames.

Walker has been spending time with his family and friends back home over the last month in between training since the season ended. In his third professional season the Minnesota STate Mankato alum saw his most extensive NHL playing time, skating in 27 games for the Calgary and scoring seven goals to go along with four assists. All those number represent firsts for a native South Dakotan in the NHL.

The other half of his season was played with the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers.

Now Duehr is focused on solidifying his spot on the Flames roster for the 2023-24 season. Walker will head back to CAlgary at the end of July in preparation for training camp in mid September.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fun-Plex was closed for days following an incident over the weekend that resulted in a boy's...
6-year-old removed from life support days after incident at Omaha water park
According to South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley, a circuit court judge has ruled a...
Judge rejects habeas corpus request on infant murder conviction
UPDATE: Names released in fatal Brown County crash
Sioux Falls man identified as victim in fatal motorcycle vs car crash
Mitchell’s Post 18 Legion Varsity Baseball team has not been on the diamond recently as an...
Play suspended for Mitchell Legion baseball program

Latest News

Sioux Falls City Football Club celebrates a goal in their 2023 season finale
Sioux Falls City Football Club rolls in regular season finale
Dakota Valley legion baseball lines up prior to game at Tea
Dakota Valley drops Tea
46th Ringneck International Softball Tournament Logo
46th Ringneck International Softball Tournament begins with one of largest fields ever
6 Stampede players chosen in NHL Draft on Thursday
Stampede have 6 names called in NHL Draft Thursday