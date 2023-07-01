Walker Duehr working to solidify spot with Calgary Flames

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Walker Duehr made history last year as the first South Dakotan to ever score an NHL Goal.

Now the Sioux Falls native is eager for more milestones with the Calgary Flames.

Walker has been spending time with his family and friends back home over the last month in between training since the season ended. In his third professional season the Minnesota STate Mankato alum saw his most extensive NHL playing time, skating in 27 games for the Calgary and scoring seven goals to go along with four assists. All those number represent firsts for a native South Dakotan in the NHL.

The other half of his season was played with the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers.

Now Duehr is focused on solidifying his spot on the Flames roster for the 2023-24 season. Walker will head back to CAlgary at the end of July in preparation for training camp in mid September.

