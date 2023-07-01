Where to watch 4th of July fireworks
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Communities across the Dakota News Now viewing area are celebrating Independence Day on Tuesday. You can find out how your hometown is celebrating below.
Aberdeen
-Wylie Park 4th of July Celebration 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Storybook Land. Fireworks at dusk.
Brookings
-Uncle Sam Jam at Dakota Bank Center (formerly the Swiftel Center) west lawn. Live music from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Fireworks around 10:00 p.m.
Chamberlain
-Rock the Bluffs July 4th Fireworks 10:15 p.m
Flandreau
-Independence Day Fireworks Show at Royal River Casino and Hotel. Fireworks at sunset.
Fort Pierre
-Come Early! Stay Late! Fort Pierre 4th of July Celebration 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Luverne
-4th of July Celebration all day at The Lake, West Edgehill Street.
Mitchell
-4th of July Fireworks on Lake Mitchell 9:00 p.m.
Madison
-Fireworks on Lake Herman 10:00 p.m.
Pierre
-Pierre 4th of July Celebration 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at Missouri Avenue Event Center
Sioux Center
-July 4th Fireworks 10:00 p.m. near Mouw Motor and Ver Hoef Automotive parking lots in northern Sioux Center
Sioux Falls
-Fireworks at W. H. Lyon Fairgrounds from 7:00 p.m. to 10:45 p.m.
Vermillion
-Vermillion Fireworks Show 2023 10:00 p.m. at the field to the south of the Polaris
Watertown
-2023 Independence Day Parade 2:00 p.m. downtown Watertown. Fireworks at dusk
Yankton
-Fourth of July Fireworks on the Meridian 10:00 p.m. at Riverside Park.
