Where to watch 4th of July fireworks

Communities across the Dakota News Now viewing area are celebrating Independence Day on Tuesday
Communities across the Dakota News Now viewing area are celebrating Independence Day on Tuesday(Source: Pexels)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Communities across the Dakota News Now viewing area are celebrating Independence Day on Tuesday. You can find out how your hometown is celebrating below.

Aberdeen

-Wylie Park 4th of July Celebration 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Storybook Land. Fireworks at dusk.

Brookings

-Uncle Sam Jam at Dakota Bank Center (formerly the Swiftel Center) west lawn. Live music from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Fireworks around 10:00 p.m.

Chamberlain

-Rock the Bluffs July 4th Fireworks 10:15 p.m

Flandreau

-Independence Day Fireworks Show at Royal River Casino and Hotel. Fireworks at sunset.

Fort Pierre

-Come Early! Stay Late! Fort Pierre 4th of July Celebration 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Luverne

-4th of July Celebration all day at The Lake, West Edgehill Street.

Mitchell

-4th of July Fireworks on Lake Mitchell 9:00 p.m.

Madison

-Fireworks on Lake Herman 10:00 p.m.

Pierre

-Pierre 4th of July Celebration 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at Missouri Avenue Event Center

Sioux Center

-July 4th Fireworks 10:00 p.m. near Mouw Motor and Ver Hoef Automotive parking lots in northern Sioux Center

Sioux Falls

-Fireworks at W. H. Lyon Fairgrounds from 7:00 p.m. to 10:45 p.m.

Vermillion

-Vermillion Fireworks Show 2023 10:00 p.m. at the field to the south of the Polaris

Watertown

-2023 Independence Day Parade 2:00 p.m. downtown Watertown. Fireworks at dusk

Yankton

-Fourth of July Fireworks on the Meridian 10:00 p.m. at Riverside Park.

