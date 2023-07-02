Avera Medical Minute
Ringneck International Softball Tournament concludes pool play

Championship bracket play tomorrow
Highlights from 18U Sanford Red & Yankton Fury Red
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Pool play concluded at the Ringneck International Softball Tournament on Saturday setting the stage for championship Sunday.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from the 18U division featuring:

-Sanford Red defeating Smitty’s Terminators (Canada) 6-5

-Elle Feser’s two homeruns and seven RBI leading the Yankton Fury to an 18-0 win over Osseo (MN)

For complete results and schedules in all five age divisions click HERE .

