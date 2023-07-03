Aberdeen garage fire under investigation

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Firefighters responded to a residential garage fire in central Aberdeen early Saturday morning.

The incident happened at 109 N. 1st St. around 5:11 a.m.

According to Aberdeen Fire Rescue, the fire fully engulfed an unattached garage at the back of a residence.

When crews arrived, the garage, a pickup and a small camper were all heavily involved with the fire.

The fire was contained to the garage, vehicle and camper.

Nearby structures had signs of exterior heat damage because of the large volume of fire and heat.

Aberdeen officials state that the tenants of the residence were displaced.

One person was injured and taken by ambulance to the hospital for treatment.

No firefighters were injured.

The fire remains under investigation.

Aberdeen Fire Rescue was assisted by the Aberdeen Police Department, BC 911 Dispatch, Northwestern Energy, Aberdeen Public Works, and SD State Fire Marshal’s Office.

