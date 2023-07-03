Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old girl in Florida

Fernanda Arias, 12, is missing, authorities said.
Fernanda Arias, 12, is missing, authorities said.(Source: FDLE)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl missing in Jacksonville, Florida.

Fernanda Arias was last seen Monday in the 2300 block of Peach Drive in Jacksonville, authorities said. She is described as 4-foot-11, 100 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Fernanda was last seen wearing a white shirt and dark pants.

She is believed to be in the company of Jorge Reyes, and they may be traveling in a dark-colored two-door Honda with a large rear spoiler. A description is not available for Reyes

If seen, do not approach. Instead, call 911 or contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office by calling (904) 630-0500

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitchell’s Post 18 Legion Varsity Baseball team has not been on the diamond recently as an...
Play suspended for Mitchell Legion baseball program
YESTERDAY, SOUTH DAKOTA SEARCHLIGHT REVEALED FINANCIAL DISCLOSURES THAT SHOWED THAT GOVERNOR...
Landowners respond to Gov. Noem’s stance on CO2 Pipeline, revealed investments
Communities across the Dakota News Now viewing area are celebrating Independence Day on Tuesday
Where to watch 4th of July fireworks
Fourth of July celebrations happening in the Sioux Falls area
Grasses grow along the sides of a road near Carolyn Eck’s land near Watertown. (Photo: Abbey...
With CRP acres dwindling nationally, Congress seeks reforms

Latest News

FILE - Demonstrators protest outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, June 29,...
Activists spurred by affirmative action ruling sue Harvard over legacy admissions
Doctor discusses worrying diabetes study
Nine-year old battling cancer for third time honored by Sioux Falls Canaries
A man and two dogs are dead after a suspect allegedly attempted multiple carjackings between...
1 person, 2 dogs killed in carjacking spree, police say