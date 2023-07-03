Court documents provide details on fatal Sioux City shooting

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Authorities have submitted their report on what they believe happened during a shooting in Sioux City that left one person dead.

According to court documents, 20-year-old Yasin Abdi is charged with the first-degree murder of 36-year-old Marlon White-Eyes. Abdi is accused of shooting White-Eyes in the area of 14th and Ingleside Ave back on Monday, June 26.

Documents say on June 26, Abdi and two other men were at an apartment building located at 812 14th Street when they got into a fight with White-Eyes. Authorities allege during this fight Abdi pulled out a handgun and pointed it and White-Eyes. After this, White-Eyes, who lived at the 14th Street apartment building, went into his apartment and closed the door.

Authorities say during this fight the two other men with Abdi, identified as Joshua Theirgood and Reggie Tate, made comments about killing White-Eyes and allegedly told Abdi to shoot his gun.

After this fight, authorities say Theirgood, Tate and Abdi got into a fight with two other men who happened to be in the area. Authorities say these two men, identified as Tison Delgado and Teylar Whitemore, were not related to the fight with White-Eyes in any way.

Theirgood, Tate and Abdi allegedly got into a fight with the Delgado and Whitemore. During this fight, White-Eyes came out of his apartment building and approached the area this was happening. Authorities report White-Eyes did not get involved in the fighting.

But while the fighting went on, authorities allege Abdi pointed a gun at White-Eyes, who was about five feet away from him and fired seven times. White-Eyes was hit four times. Abdi allegedly continued to shoot at White-Eyes as he was running away.

After the shots were fired, Theirgood, Tate and Abdi fled the scene.

When officers got to the scene, they found White-Eyes and sent him to MercyOne where he later died of his gunshot wounds.

During their investigation, police located and interviewed Theirgood and Tate. Police also reviewed surveillance video from the area to help identify everyone involved and to determine what lead to the shooting.

After gathering this information, police arrested Abdi on Friday, June 30. His preliminary hearing in Woodbury County District Court is scheduled for July 11 at 9 a.m.

