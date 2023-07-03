Kwik Star franchise expands to Sioux Falls, Brandon, Harrisburg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you’ve traveled west into Minnesota or Wisconsin, you’ve probably seen Kwik Trip convenience stores and gas stations.

Locations coming to the Sioux Falls area will be called Kwik Star due to a naming agreement in the industry.

Outside of the tweak to the name, shoppers can expect the same experience.

“You’ll find fast food, ready-to-eat meals. We have a full kitchen with hot food, and at the location, you might even have a beer cave or a humidor,” said David Niemi.

The locations, just over 800 and growing, also offer something different — all the ingredients to make meals at home.

“Just like a grocery store, buying steak and pork chops and raw chicken at a gas station,” said Niemi.

The company makes many of its own products, from baked goods to items in the dairy section.

“We have a dairy that processes almost 700,000 pounds of milk daily,” said Niemi.

The first location opened over 60 years ago and is based in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

“We’re owned by a single family. The family has been in the business for four generations,” Niemi said.

Sioux Falls, Brandon and Harrisburg locations are scheduled to open this fall.

“And the last thing that we’ll say to you when you leave is to stop again. See you next time,” said Niemi.

Kwik Star also plans to expand north from Sioux Falls along Interstate 29.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.