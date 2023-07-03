Avera Medical Minute
Laura Ingalls Wilder Pageant Society set for Heart of the Prairie performance

Laura Ingalls Wilder Pageant returns July 7.
Laura Ingalls Wilder Pageant returns July 7.(Dakota News Now Staff)
By Dakota News Now staff
Updated: 26 minutes ago
De Smet, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Beginning July 7 at 8 pm and continuing two more weekends into the month, the Laura Ingalls Wilder Pageant Society is presenting Heart of the Prairie. It is a long-standing tradition that began in the 70s and even had some origins before that from the local high school. Visitors will have access to wagon rides and the historical items littered throughout town. Board member Ann Lesch laid out the details of this month’s event and what you can expect when you come by.

