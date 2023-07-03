Law enforcement watching roads closely over holiday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With most fireworks illegal to shoot off within Sioux Falls city limits, many people go just out into the rest of Minnehaha County to have some fun.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind folks to not only be responsible and pick up after themselves, but to watch out for others if they choose to use county roads as launch spots.

“So you get a lot of people in one area. You need to be especially cautious for kids running around. People that use the roads maybe not expecting a crowd, so it’s just important to slow down,” MSCO Capt. Adam Zishka said.

But the holiday like others during the warmer months is one where law enforcement is out more watching for impaired and unsafe drivers. While Independence Day isn’t usually as big as Memorial or Labor Days, there’s still a sense of monitoring things more closely.

“Officers are always watching out for impaired drivers. Doesn’t matter what time of day it is, but they may have a little bit more heightened sense of it if it’s a holiday or an extended weekend type of thing,” Sioux Falls Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said.

“If it falls on a weekend, we see more drawn out events, more crowds, more that we can kind of predict what’s going to happen. When the holiday falls on a weekday, often times people want to pack in it all in in one day. So what we see is larger crowds, maybe some unpredictability, maybe people over drinking,” Zishka said.

Zishka said a minimal amount of planning ahead of time can help prevent making any unsafe situations behind the wheel, and making sure everyone can get home. But he says even though they’ll be out to assist people when they can, ultimately that responsibility falls on everyone.

“We want everybody to make it back safely as well. To be safe and to do that, you have to monitor your alcohol intake. Don’t drink and drive, maybe have a designated driver before you head out. Unfortunately this time of year, a lot of people head out with their families, and they’re not watching what they’re drinking. That can aggravate any situation that might be unsafe in the first place.”

