Man arrested for enticing children outside Mercato in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 31-year-old Sioux Falls man was arrested for attempting to lure children into his vehicle with candy outside Mercato in downtown Sioux Falls this weekend.

Saturday afternoon, a 7-year-old and friends went to Mercato.

A man who had bought candy and put it in the back of his vehicle told the kids he would give them the candy and give them a ride home if they got in. They didn’t. Sioux Falls police report the kids went home and told their parents.

The parents did not notify the police immediately but called to report the incident later on, around 9:30 p.m.

Some of the kids had cell phones and had taken pictures of the suspect. The photos were passed along to officers.

As authorities were working on the case, another call came in that the same man approached the same 7-year-old again near Mercato.

The suspect took off running, leaving his car behind. Police used the pictures and vehicle information to identify the suspect.

Around 7:30 a.m. the next morning, officers found and arrested the suspect — 31-year-old Skylar Coleman from Sioux Falls — for Enticing a Child for Illegal Purposes and a parole hold.

There is no connection between the suspect and the children.

