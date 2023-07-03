Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Man dies after diving into shallow part of Texas lake

Police said a man dove from a 40-foot embankment into a part of Lake Gladewater that was only around four feet deep and died from his injuries.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - Police say a man died after he dove headfirst from a 40-foot embankment into a part of a Texas lake that was only around 4 feet deep.

According to Gladewater Chief of Police Gordon Freeman, dispatch received a 911 call around 4:20 p.m. Saturday about an unresponsive man at Lake Gladewater. Emergency services responded and started lifesaving measures, KLTV reports.

About seven witnesses told first responders that the 34-year-old man dove from an embankment approximately 40 feet high into a pool of water that was about 4 feet deep. The incident took place off the main lake at an area where people go and swim that is surrounded by tall embankments, shallow water and a rocky bottom.

Police say witnesses that saw the victim dive into the water helped pull him out and began to render aid. First responders worked diligently to resuscitate the victim, but he succumbed due to the severity of his injuries.

The initial investigation revealed that alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the incident, Freeman said.

Upshur County Justice of the Peace Wyone Manes was notified, and she responded and held the inquest. Next of kin were also notified.

Copyright 2023 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitchell’s Post 18 Legion Varsity Baseball team has not been on the diamond recently as an...
Play suspended for Mitchell Legion baseball program
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks to supporters on Nov. 7, 2022, in Rapid City.
SD Seachlight: Noem an investor in plant associated with carbon pipeline company
YESTERDAY, SOUTH DAKOTA SEARCHLIGHT REVEALED FINANCIAL DISCLOSURES THAT SHOWED THAT GOVERNOR...
Landowners respond to Gov. Noem’s stance on CO2 Pipeline, revealed investments
Sioux Falls man identified as victim in fatal motorcycle vs car crash
Communities across the Dakota News Now viewing area are celebrating Independence Day on Tuesday
Where to watch 4th of July fireworks

Latest News

People walk along pit row in the rain before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Grant Park...
Shane van Gisbergen wins his NASCAR Cup Series debut in memorable finish to series’ 1st street race
Yankton Fury Red falls in Ringneck Bracket Play
A burning car hit the home of the mayor of the Paris suburb of l’Hay-les-Roses.
Grandmother of French teen shot dead by police officer pleads with rioters to stop
Sunday Night's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Merley