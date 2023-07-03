Matters of the State: Post-election audit summer study; Conversation with AG Marty Jackley

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we take a closer look a summer study being conducted by the South Dakota Secretary of State’s Office.

Jennifer Morrell, the co-founder and CEO of The Elections Group, joins the program to discuss her consultation with the summer study group and the state of the American election system.

We also sit down with South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley to discuss a concerning trend of child homicide cases, the 5-year anniversary of a U.S. Supreme Court case that he argued, and what his office is doing to improve transparency in the state.

Gov. Kristi Noem sets the record straight on whether she’ll enter the race for the 2024 Presidential Republican nomination, and Sen. Mike Rounds helps secures funding for Ellsworth Air Force Base in the new National Defense Authorization Act.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY, and 10 a.m. on KOTA.

