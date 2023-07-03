No shortage of lifeguards: plenty of teens step up to work at small-town South Dakota pool

MOBRIDGE, S.D. (KFYR) - A nationwide lifeguard shortage has kept many public pools closed this summer.

The American Lifeguard Association says about half of the nation’s 309,000 public pools will either be closed or operate under reduced hours this summer.

In Bismarck, only two of the city’s three public pools are open this summer.

But in one small South Dakota town, the opposite is happening.

In fact, so many have applied to be lifeguards in Mobridge, they’ve had to turn people away.

This is Selena Arpan’s second summer in the lifeguard chair.

“It’s just really fun,” she said while watching kids jump off the diving boards.

The 16-year-old takes her job seriously; she knows she could save a life.

“Kids can drown in under 30 seconds,” said Arpan.

Arpan is one of nearly two dozen teens spending this summer working at the Mobridge Aquatic Center.

“They really do want to work, and they work hard,” said Pool Manager Monica Weninger-Schmaltz.

Born and raised in Mobridge, she works hard to keep her hometown pool fully staffed and open. She works year-round to recruit lifeguards, then gets them certified right here at the pool where they’ll work.

“She gets everybody certified here. They don’t have to travel,” said Mobridge City Council Member Kyle Jense. “They’re fully Red Cross certified. And they do it all in-house. She has tons of kids. She turns people down. She’s created a really positive environment here.”

A positive environment that keeps lifeguards coming back summer after summer.

“We attract some great crowds here. We have some awesome people, great staff,” said 19-year-old Bryson Vetch, who is in his fourth summer as a lifeguard at the Mobridge Aquatic Center.

“Working for three years now, you kind of get that bond with kids, and they come and they see you and they say, ‘Oh my gosh, Phoebe’s working!’ It’s just it’s amazing to have that bond with kids,” added third-year lifeguard Phoebe Schmaltz.

Kids like Reagan Wick and Aaleyah Hinsley are at the pool just about every day. They’ve both got their favorite parts of the pool.

“I come for the diving boards and the yellow slide,” said 8-year-old Wick

“Both of the diving boards and both of the slides,” said 9-year-old Hinsley.

And while they’re busy swimming and having fun, Weninger-Schmaltz knows they’re also watching and learning from her lifeguards.

“All these little kids look up to them and they see them at the pool all summer and in the school in sports, so it kind of gives them this incentive as a mentor for those little kids,” she explained.

She hopes that might inspire more young swimmers to one day become lifeguards themselves.

People come from all over the region to swim at the Mobridge pool.

They also offer swim lessons. Weninger-Schmaltz said they’ll teach four sessions this summer. Each session will have as many as 80 students.

