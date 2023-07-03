Police: 21-year-old woman arrested for attack in eastern Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A woman was punched and had her car windows broken after pulling into a parking lot to use her phone in eastern Sioux Falls Saturday night.

The incident happened at about 11:30 p.m.

The victim had pulled over into a parking lot to use her phone. When she did so, two cars blocked her in — one from the front and one from the back.

The people in all cars exited, and one of the suspects punched the victim. The victim did not know the suspect. The victim was able to get back into her car and locked the doors.

The suspect then used a bottle to break windows on the victim’s car.

The victim hit one of the cars when she backed up to get away.

She was able to leave the parking lot, and the other cars began chasing her.

The victim drove through an intersection at 10th and Sycamore. When the other cars came through the intersection, one made a wide turn and hit an uninvolved car.

The victim came to the police station to report the incident.

The suspect — 21-year-old Nyankiir Abot from Sioux Falls — was arrested for Aggravated Assault, DWI First, Reckless Driving, Having an Open Container and Substitute License Plates.

The 20-year-old victim did not have any serious injuries.

