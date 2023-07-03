Political organization encouraging centrist ideals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A political organization with a mission to support bipartisan relationships between parties is making sure its message is well known ahead of the next election cycle. No Labels, which worked to found the House Problem Solvers Caucus, is laying the groundwork for a potential presidential unity ticket for the 2024 election. Senior Advisor Holly Page discussed the current and future challenges they are facing and if sizeable change could occur before the next election.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.