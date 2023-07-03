Severe Weather Today, Tomorrow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to start our Monday with plenty of sunshine around the region before clouds increase later today. Chances for showers and thunderstorms will increase through the late afternoon hours and into this evening. There is a slight risk for some severe weather across most of the region. The main threat with storms later today will be for large hail and strong wind gusts. Highs today will be in the 90s for most.

We’re tracking a chance for more showers and thunderstorms on the Fourth of July. The greatest risk for severe weather will be across eastern parts of the region. The best chance for rain will be during the afternoon, but we should have plenty of dry time during the rest of the day and into the evening for any fireworks and other outdoor activities! Highs for the Fourth will be in the 70s, 80s, and 90s.

Highs for everyone by the middle of this week will drop down into the 70s! The dry weather should continue through the end of the week, but by the weekend, we’ll bring in another chance for some rain. Highs will be in the low 80s over the weekend before we slowly warm up next week.

