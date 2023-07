SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Members of the country music group Six-String Soldiers and the executive director of Levitt at the Falls joined Dakota News Now to talk about the band and their performance happening Tuesday.

Six-String Soldiers will perform at the Levitt in downtown Sioux Falls on July 4 at 7 p.m.

