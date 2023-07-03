Avera Medical Minute
Yankton Fury Red comes up short in Ringneck championship bracket

Fall to Omaha team in opening round of bracket play 6-4
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 46th Ringneck International Softball Tournament hasn’t been so kind to South Dakota teams hoping for a bit of homefield advantage.

Of the nine teams from the Rushmore State in the 18-and-under division, only one had a winning record and qualified for the top championship bracket in their division.

That squad, the Yankton Fury Red, went 3-0 in pool play but could not overcome a four run deficit against Omaha Fury Gold in bracket play on Sunday and fell 6-4. Click on the video viewer for highlights from that game.

For complete results across all age divisions click HERE .

