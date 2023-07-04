Brookings Summer Arts Festival returns

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 52nd annual Brookings Summer Arts Festival is coming to Pioneer Park this weekend.

On July 8 and 9, dozens of South Dakota artists join artists from 13 other states, displaying their work.

The Brookings Summer Arts Festival features free live entertainment. Music includes folk, bluegrass, Celtic, Americana and rock.

The festival will include 38 gourmet and ethnic food booths, with choices ranging from chislic and crab cakes to quesadillas and buffalo burgers.

Also featured are 30 booths offering items like natural skin products, maple syrups, jellies, hot sauces and honey.

The festival will also include living history and antique booths, as well as an interactive children’s area.

Shuttle buses are available from the SD Ag Museum north parking lot, located at 11th Street and Medary Avenue North, and will deliver festival goers to the east side of the park. The cost is $2 each way.

Artist and vendor information, a map and an entertainment schedule can be found at bsaf.com.

About the festival

• July 8th and 9th, 2023

• Pioneer Park, 1st Ave & 6th St, or West Highway 14, Brookings SD bsaf.com

• No pets other than service animals are allowed

