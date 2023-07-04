Canaries send three to American Association All-Star Game

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The American Association unveiled its 2023 All-Star Game rosters on Monday and three Canaries have been selected. First baseman Mike Hart will be part of the West Division’s starting lineup while utility player Darnell Sweeney and pitcher Akeem Bostick made the squad as reserves.

Hart returned to the Canaries this season after spending 2018-2021 in Sioux Falls. The 2019 league Rookie of the Year is hitting .308 with ten doubles, ten homeruns and 33 runs batted in. He also leads the American Association in slugging percentage (.642), on-base percentage (.463) and hit by pitches (18).

Sweeney is in the midst of his first season with the Birds and leads the club in batting average (.322), doubles (13) and homeruns (11). The former big leaguer earns his second consecutive all-star nod after representing Kansas City a season ago.

Bostick is also new to Sioux Falls after making 11 appearances for Kansas City last year. Another former big leaguer, Bostick was the Canaries’ 2023 Opening Day starter. That day, he limited the league’s top power-hitting team (Cleburne) to a run on five hits over seven innings before heading to the Inured List for three weeks with an oblique injury.

Welington Dotel is the Canaries’ representative on the “Last Man In” ballot. Dotel is hitting .285 with 16 extra base hits, 28 runs batted in and a team-best 21 stolen bases. Voting is open until Thursday, July 6, at 5:00pm and fans can cast their ballot at aabaseball.com/2023-last-man-in-voting/.

The 2023 American Association All-Star Game will be Tuesday, July 18 and the event will be held at Franklin Field in Franklin, Wisconsin.

