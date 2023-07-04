Avera Medical Minute
Dakota News Now to air original documentary on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tonight, Dakota News Now will air an original documentary called “The Forgotten.”

The one-hour special, produced by our sister station in Arizona, focuses on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.

The special report will air in place of our regular newscast at 4 p.m. on KDLT and 9 p.m. on FOX Sioux Falls.

Rapid City preparing for NDN Collective protest on the 4th of July
Monday Night's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Merley