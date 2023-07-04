Hot dog eating contest fundraiser hits home for pub owner

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 4th of July is the day the most hot dogs are consumed in the U.S., but it’s also about freedom. One Sioux Falls pub owner is honoring our troops and giving back to a nonprofit that has meant a lot to him.

Dave Birger is the owner of Credo’s Pub, formerly known as BB’s, and he was the mastermind behind the contest.

”People celebrate and have fun. That’s kind of what we do on the 4th of July. It’s a combination of everything. Being with family and friends is very important,” Birger said.

It’s not your typical hot dog appearing in the competition. Instead, it’s a footlong dog cozied inside an eight-and-a-half-inch homemade bun.

”They’re big. The hot dog is a half-pounder, and the bun is about a half, so it’s about a pound that you’re eating. It’s going to be about three pounds that we’re asking them to eat,” Birger said.

The winner of the contest was whoever could eat three of the hot dogs the fastest.

Half of the registration fees to participate go to the winner, and the other half goes to the National Kidney Foundation.

Dave has worked with them in the past, but today’s fundraising event really hits home.

“We had an incident with my son this past year, an unfortunate incident where he lost his life. I guess the only blessing out of the whole thing was that he was an organ donor, and he donated one of his kidneys. It went to a gentleman and helped save his life — so a positive out of a negative situation,” Birger said. ”It just added to our focus on the kidney foundation and the importance that you can save another life by giving.”

Between the competition, the cheering fans, and the fundraiser, Dave was happy to provide an atmosphere for people to soak up the freedom that we get to enjoy thanks to those who have served.

“I think that’s part of our freedom is having fun and our ability to have fun,” Birger said.

The winner of the contest was able to eat the three hot dogs in under three minutes.

For one hour following the competition, patrons could enjoy free keg beer with a free-will donation to the National Kidney Foundation.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.