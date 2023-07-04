Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Multiple people shot in Philadelphia; suspect in custody

FILE - A police spokesperson said a suspect was in custody and a weapon was recovered.
FILE - A police spokesperson said a suspect was in custody and a weapon was recovered.(KXLN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Multiple people were shot in Philadelphia on Monday night, according to police.

A spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police Department told The Associated Press there were “multiple gunshot victims” but said no other information on their conditions was immediately available.

Police spokesperson Miguel Torres told CNN a suspect was in custody and a weapon was recovered.

Police spokesperson Jasmine Reilly told the network six victims were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and two were taken to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitchell’s Post 18 Legion Varsity Baseball team has not been on the diamond recently as an...
Play suspended for Mitchell Legion baseball program
YESTERDAY, SOUTH DAKOTA SEARCHLIGHT REVEALED FINANCIAL DISCLOSURES THAT SHOWED THAT GOVERNOR...
Landowners respond to Gov. Noem’s stance on CO2 Pipeline, revealed investments
Police: 21-year-old woman arrested for attack in eastern Sioux Falls
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
A Wisconsin roller coaster malfunction left passengers upside down for hours. (WJFW via CNN...
Roller coaster riders trapped upside down for hours

Latest News

Sioux Falls Canaries' outfielder Darnell Sweeney will start in American Association All-Star Game
Canaries sending three to American Association All-Star Game
Air travel for the July 4 holiday weekend was put to the test as a result of severe weather.
United Airlines gets a handle on canceled flights, the CEO outlines how to prevent another meltdown
A murder investigation is underway after six people were found dead and another in critical...
Man charged with murder after 6 found dead, 1 critically injured in house fire, deputies say
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
How to keep veterans and pets safe from fireworks fright