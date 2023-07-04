Rapid City preparing for NDN Collective protest on the 4th of July

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - NDN Collective has announced that Tuesday, July 4, at 4:00 pm mountain time, protestors will march in downtown Rapid City to speak out against what they call systematic racism and police violence against indigenous people.

In his final interview before retiring from office, Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender has called the gathering a public safety hazard, asking citizens to stay vigilant of potential crimes.

“In my tenure as mayor and as a former police chief and police officer, this group appears to want a war,” Allender said.

In a news release, NDN Collective stated they intend for the protest to be a peaceful, family-friendly march.

“Through community, through standing together in a collective way, in a good way. That’s the principles and values that we hold as Lakota, as indigenous people is to do things in a good way, and that’s what we’re going to be doing tomorrow,” Sunny Red Bear said, an NDN Action Network organizer.

NDN Collective has a history of protest in Rapid City.

”They seized private property and wouldn’t leave and we had a stand-off there with angry NDN-related individuals. Mocking, cursing, and making threatening gestures towards the police officers,” Allender said.

In 2021 a similar protest was held and they did not acquire the proper permit to host a gathering. The same is true for Tuesday’s march, and they’ve stated that is an intentional choice.

“It’s not a law it’s a policy. It’s used for parades and other celebrations. This is not a celebration. This is direct action, and we didn’t file a permit for a reason. We didn’t need to. This is our land,” Red Bear said.

“The point is for them not to cooperate with us. We anticipate that they’re going to try and plan some surprise that’s going to inconvenience or disrupt traffic flows or other people’s business,” Allender said.

Steps are being taken to ensure that Tuesday’s protest does not escalate. Including coordination with the police department and sheriff’s office.

We have also received reports that members of the South Dakota National Guard have been activated.

”We don’t just let chaos reign until someone is killed or injured before we start trying to put a little bit of public safety common sense on the situation,” Allender said.

NDN has issued a list of demands in regard to their “March Toward Justice.”

Some of those demands include the release of all body cam footage, defunding the police and increasing community-controlled education programming, as well as a third-party investigation of the Rapid City Police Department and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

