Versatile Riley Rothschadl doing it all on the diamond

By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TABOR, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Riley Rothschadl is the definition of a multi sport athlete having played baseball, basketball, football, track....

“And golf!” Riley says.

Which might explain why baseball became his first choice since it gives him the most choices when in play.

“I mean he has that ‘it’ factor and very few times you get those kids that come through that can do it all. You don’t hear that term very often anymore about the five tool player but he is that player.” Tabor and Bon Homme/Avon Head Coach Gary Kortan says.

Splitting between Bon Homme/Avon in the high school season, and Tabor during the Legion, Riley does a bit of everything. He’s a hard throwing right-handed pitcher with several no-hitters to his credit.

“My fastball, it’s always been high velocity. Once I’m on the mound, you know, it’s just me up there, no one else, and I can impact the game immensely.” Rothschadl says.

When not on the mound he’s a dynamic short stop and leadoff man who batted better than .500 while displaying power to all fields, highlighted by a four homerun game.

“I’m more of an aggressive player. I’ll take the risk a little bit. I like stealing bases, I like going after the first pitch. I just play aggressive.” Riley says.

Scouts began finding their way to games in Tyndall and Tabor and, not long after, Rothschadl signed to play at Augustana beginning in 2024.

“I just like their winning culture. They got a really good team up there and their coaches are really good too.” Rothschadl says.

“Everybody knows what a great hitter he already is. So if (Augustana) coach (Tim) Huber can take him another step further I think there’s no ceiling.” Kortan says.

Whether he continues to pitch and hit at Augie isn’t that big of a concern to Riley.

After all it’s not like he can face himself.

“I would probably say the hitter because I know what’s coming. I usually start fastball. I’m more of a better hitter. If I would face myself I would probably switch it up a little bit more. I would sit on that fastball, I know it’s coming one time, and hopefully hit it!” Riley says.

Even if he’d like to!

