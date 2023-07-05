2 Sioux Falls men victims of near drownings at Okoboji
ARNOLDS PARK, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - Iowa authorities responded to two separate near drownings on Tuesday — both Sioux Falls residents.
According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, responders were called to Millers Bay around 4:11 p.m. for a man who was drowning. The victim — 21-year-old Randy Vilayphone from Sioux Falls — could be seen under the water. The Arnold’s Park/Okoboji Dive Team stated that bystanders made multiple attempts to rescue him, but they were unsuccessful.
A second incident happened around 7:31 p.m. at Arnolds Park City Beach. Responders were called for a man face down in the water drowning.
Bystanders had rescued the victim — 22-year-old Atem Kiir from Sioux Falls — and brought him to the beach to start CPR. Police arrived and continued resuscitation efforts until EMS providers took over. Then he was transferred to the care of LRH Paramedics.
Kiir was taken by ambulance from Lakes Regional Healthcare to Avera McKennan in Sioux Falls. His condition is currently unknown.
