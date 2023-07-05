Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

2 Sioux Falls men victims of near drownings at Okoboji

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARNOLDS PARK, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - Iowa authorities responded to two separate near drownings on Tuesday — both Sioux Falls residents.

According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, responders were called to Millers Bay around 4:11 p.m. for a man who was drowning. The victim — 21-year-old Randy Vilayphone from Sioux Falls — could be seen under the water. The Arnold’s Park/Okoboji Dive Team stated that bystanders made multiple attempts to rescue him, but they were unsuccessful.

A second incident happened around 7:31 p.m. at Arnolds Park City Beach. Responders were called for a man face down in the water drowning.

Bystanders had rescued the victim — 22-year-old Atem Kiir from Sioux Falls — and brought him to the beach to start CPR. Police arrived and continued resuscitation efforts until EMS providers took over. Then he was transferred to the care of LRH Paramedics.

Kiir was taken by ambulance from Lakes Regional Healthcare to Avera McKennan in Sioux Falls. His condition is currently unknown.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Young girl killed in Lake Madison boating accident
Photos of a tornado north of Tabor, South Dakota, taken from Highway 25. Submitted by Carrie...
View & share severe weather photos & videos
Hot dog eating contest fundraiser hit homes for pub owner
Hot dog eating contest fundraiser hits home for pub owner
Police: 21-year-old woman arrested for attack in eastern Sioux Falls
Kwik Star franchise expands to Sioux Falls, Brandon, Harrisburg

Latest News

Sioux Falls preparing for electric vehicles with readiness study
2 Sioux Falls men victims of near drownings at Okoboji
A Moorhead, Minnesota man charged with Second Degree Manslaughter in the 2019 death of a...
Minnesota man pleads guilty in 2019 traffic death of Watertown woman
Mike Pence makes campaign stops in northwest Iowa
Landowners, lawmakers to gather at State Capitol to call for special session on property rights
Landowners, lawmakers to gather at State Capitol to call for special session on property rights