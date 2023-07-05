2 Sioux Falls men victims of near drownings at Okoboji

ARNOLDS PARK, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - Iowa authorities responded to two separate near drownings on Tuesday — both Sioux Falls residents.

According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, responders were called to Millers Bay around 4:11 p.m. for a man who was drowning. The victim — 21-year-old Randy Vilayphone from Sioux Falls — could be seen under the water. The Arnold’s Park/Okoboji Dive Team stated that bystanders made multiple attempts to rescue him, but they were unsuccessful.

Divers from the Arnolds Park/Okoboji Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene via the Lakes Area Fire Boat and immediately deployed 2 divers and recovered the victim bringing him to the surface where EMS providers on the fire boat immediately began resuscitation efforts while transporting the victim to the shore to meet with Milford Rescue and Lakes Regional Healthcare personnel to continue the resuscitation efforts. Vilayphone was transported to Lakes Regional Healthcare and then later on to a Sioux Falls hospital where his condition is currently unknown.

A second incident happened around 7:31 p.m. at Arnolds Park City Beach. Responders were called for a man face down in the water drowning.

Bystanders had rescued the victim — 22-year-old Atem Kiir from Sioux Falls — and brought him to the beach to start CPR. Police arrived and continued resuscitation efforts until EMS providers took over. Then he was transferred to the care of LRH Paramedics.

Kiir was taken by ambulance from Lakes Regional Healthcare to Avera McKennan in Sioux Falls. His condition is currently unknown.

Kiir was attempting to swim out to a buoy off of City Beach when he began to struggle in the water. A bystander swimming near him recognized he was in trouble and started to swim with him back toward shore but also became fatigued during the rescue attempt and that’s when another bystander entered the water from the beach and was able to bring Kiir all the way to the beach and begin efforts to resuscitate him.

