“Beerfest,” bobbleheads and two Free Kids Ticket Nights at The Birdcage in July!

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A “Beerfest Night” featuring local breweries, another Fireworks Friday, and two “free kids ticket games” — including a Monday visit from other local sports team mascots — highlight the Sioux Falls Canaries’ seven-game homestand from July 7-13 at The Birdcage. Later in the month, two Christmas in July nights, featuring two different iconic Christmas movie bobbleheads for select fans.

Canaries gameday entertainer John Gaskins joined the Dakota News Now morning show on Wednesday to help preview the events. He said the Birds have sold more ticket revenue less than halfway through this season than they sold for the entire 2022 season — crediting the buzz getting around the Sioux Falls area about The Birdcage “family fun” experience for all ages. The largest single-game crowd in several years on June 13, with over 3,500 tickets sold and distributed.

On Saturday, July 8, fans can try a variety of flavors from local breweries — including Take 16, Covert Artisan Ales, and Woodgrain, Remedy, and Fernson — from an hour before the game (4:30) until the sixth inning. A $30 Beerfest ticket gets each fan 15 beer samples, a lower bowl ticket to the game, and a $5 concessions voucher.

All kids ages 12 and under will have free admission on both Sunday, July 9 (Noon) and Monday, July 10 (6:35). Monday will also feature a birthday party for both Cagey and Peep, the Canaries’ mascots. Other mascots from around the area will be there to celebrate, including “Blitz” from the Storm, “Stomp” from the Sioux Falls Stampede, “Ole the Viking” from Augustana, “Flurry” from Great Bear, and the Prairie Farms Dairy cow.

Another All-Star Fireworks show will immediately follow the 7:05 game on Friday, July 7, and the Birds offer dynamite deals for all other games on the stand. (See details below)

This all comes ahead of back-to-back “Christmas in July” Bobblehead Nights on July 28-29, featuring bobbleheads of iconic Christmas movie characters — “Cousin Eddie” from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (Friday, July 28) and “Flick” from A Christmas Story, in the scene where he is triple-dog-dared to stick his tongue on a frozen pole.

The Canaries have a wide variety of concessions, made in-house by their own chefs, and a free playground and bounce house area for kids, supervised by the Birds’ staff. So, parents who wish to drop their kids off at the Kids Zone and go back and watch the game can do so.

Tickets can be purchased online at tickets.sfcanaries.com, by calling (605) 336-6060, or at the “Tickets” windows at The Birdcage, 1001 N. West Avenue in Sioux Falls. Ticket windows open 90 minutes prior to listed first pitch times, and gates open one hour prior to first pitch.

Here are more details from the Canaries about each game on the homestand:

Friday, July 7th at 7:00 — Great Outdoors Night! The best fireworks show you’ll see all summer will start immediately after the game. Throughout the game against the Chicago Dogs, an entertaining celebration of fishing, camping, boating and hunting during contests and videos, plus some special s’mores-related treats!

Saturday, July 8th at 5:30 — Beerfest Night! Starting at 4:30, a $30 Beerfest ticket gets you 15 beer samples from local breweries, a lower bowl ticket to the game, and a $5 concessions voucher. Plus, live pregame music from local artist Chris Sandvig. Breweries include Take 16, Remedy, Covert, Woodgrain, and Fernson.

Sunday, July 9th at Noon — 605 Sunday! Free tickets for all kids age 12 and under at the ticket window! Ticket discount with your South Dakota I.D. at the tickets windows. Play catch in the outfield before the Birds’ game against the Chicago Dogs, and run the bases after the after the game.

Monday, July 10th at 6:30 — Free Kids Tickets Mini Monday and Cagey and Peep’s Birthday Party! All kids ages 12 and under get free admission at the ticket window! Plus, the Birds are celebrating their mascots’ birthdays, with other mascots from the area joining the party — “Blitz” from the Storm, “Stomp” from the Sioux Falls Stampede, “Ole the Viking” from Augustana, “Flurry” from Great Bear, and the Prairie Farms Dairy cow.

Tuesday, July 11th at 6:30 — Two-fer Tuesday! Two tickets, two hot dogs, two sodas for just $22!

Wednesday, July 12th at 6:30 — Waggin’ Wednesday! Free Admission for all dogs! Plus, $1 “econodog” hot dogs. The Canaries have awesome food, a wide variety of beer, and a playground and bounce house area for kids, supervised by the Birds’ staff.

Thursday, July 13th at 6:30 — $1 Beer Thirsty Thursday! One dollar 12-ounce domestic beers all game long at the Birdcage bars!

