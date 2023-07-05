Beresford man arrested for fireworks-related aggravated assault
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police received a report of a suspect threatening people and shooting fireworks from his vehicle at them near downtown Sioux Falls Tuesday morning.
The incident happened at 2 a.m. near 14th and Phillips Ave.
Subjects reported that the suspect drove a vehicle at them, threatened them with a knife, and shot fireworks at them from a vehicle.
The suspect — 28-year-old Dakota Cain of Beresford — was arrested for one count of Aggravated Assault.
