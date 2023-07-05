Beresford man arrested for fireworks-related aggravated assault

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police received a report of a suspect threatening people and shooting fireworks from his vehicle at them near downtown Sioux Falls Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at 2 a.m. near 14th and Phillips Ave.

Subjects reported that the suspect drove a vehicle at them, threatened them with a knife, and shot fireworks at them from a vehicle.

The suspect — 28-year-old Dakota Cain of Beresford — was arrested for one count of Aggravated Assault.

