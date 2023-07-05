Bridge named in honor of SSG Robb L. Rolfing on Independence Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - More than three thousand soldiers from South Dakota served our country and died in the line of duty. In 2019, the state launched a program honoring and remembering the fallen with a bridge dedication. This Independence Day, the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance hosted the sixth bridge dedication of the year. There will be a total of twelve bridges named in honor of a fallen South Dakotan soldier. The bridge over Minnesota Avenue on Interstate 229 will now bear the name of Staff Sergeant Robb Rolfing, who was killed on June 30, 2007, by desperate enemy gunshots in Iraq.

July 4th is all about freedom. At the Alliance, visitors gathered to remember the life of a fallen soldier and remember that freedom comes at a price.

“On the day that marks our independence, how appropriate is it to celebrate the life of somebody who paid the ultimate sacrifice in keeping that independence,” described South Dakota’s Lieutenant Governor, Larry Rhoden.

Robb Rolfing grew up in Sioux Falls and those close to him say he worked hard and showed great character. His family says he never wanted to join the military, but was urged to serve following the terrorist attacks of September 11th, 2001. He was living in Boston at that time.

“He could not believe that they were allowed to, first of all, get into the airports, into the airplanes, into the cockpits,” said Robb’s mother, Margie Rolfing. “He just could not believe that and did not ever want that ever to happen again. He wanted to do whatever he could to make sure that we were never attacked on American soil again.”

Robb loved his family, science, and soccer. He was very involved in multiple sports and activities growing up, including soccer, football, hockey, band, debate, science club, and theater during his time at O’Gorman High School. Soccer was his favorite, though. He played college and semi-pro soccer and he even coached soccer for a time as well. The only thing that came close to his love for soccer was his love for his country.

“He loved his country more than we thought he did or realized when he said I wanted to join. ‘I’m going to join the army’,” said Robb’s father, Rex Rolfing.

“His determination and work ethic were prevalent in his military endeavors as well,” said Rhoden. “After the horrific events of 9/11, Staff Sergeant Rolfing was inspired to take action and be a team player again, except this time it was for his country.”

He grew up playing soccer at Yankton Trail Park and Tomar Park. Now, his name will be on the bridge closest to where he played, where he can be remembered for what he did on those soccer fields and, more importantly, the field of combat.

“Our hope is that as people drive by the sign on I-229 going North on Minnesota Avenue, they’ll realize that there was a young man of 29 [years old] who was serving overseas and gave his life so that they can continue to do the things that they’re doing now,” explained Rex Rolfing.

The bridge dedication on Tuesday was just yet another way that Rolfing’s friends and family honor his memory. His parents said that his friends, especially his college friends, still regularly reach out to them. The Vasser College soccer team still raises a flag with his initials and jersey number at every home game and they wear practice jerseys with the same “RR 11″ on them.

The next bridge dedication for a fallen hero will be on Friday in Chamberlain.

