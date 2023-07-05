Canaries can’t mount comeback against Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (Dakota News Now) - The Canaries were limited to two hits on Tuesday as they fell to Kansas City 5-2 at Legends Field.

The Monarchs opened the scoring with an RBI single in the second inning before mashing a grand slam in the third.

Sioux Falls’ first hit came with two outs in the fifth inning when Carson Clowers singled to score Trevor Achenbach, who had been hit by a pitch earlier in the frame. Achenbach smacked a two-out solo homerun in the ninth inning but the Birds could get no closer.

Matt Gill threw three scoreless innings of relief to highlight the Canaries who drop to 20-29 overall. Sioux Falls will wrap up its nine-game roadtrip when the two teams meet Wednesday at 7:00pm.

Recap courtesy of Sioux Falls Canaries.

