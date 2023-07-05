Avera Medical Minute
Cass County authorities: Alcohol believed to be factor in crash that left 4 dead at the scene

All those killed were in a car that collided with a pickup Tuesday night on a Highway 63 intersection near Greenwood, according to the sheriff’s report.
Cass County authorities say four people were killed in a two-vehicle crash east of Greenwood late Tuesday night.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office shared more details Wednesday about a fatal July 4 two-vehicle crash that left four people dead.

“Alcohol is believed to be a factor,” according to the report from Cass County Sheriff Robert Sorenson.

All four of those killed in the crash were in a red 2017 Honda Accord sedan when it collided with a red 2005 Ford F-250 pickup. Ashland’s fire chief confirmed the deaths to 6 News on Tuesday night.

The Nebraska State Patrol conducted a breath test on the driver of the truck, which resulted in a reading of zero. He was transported to CHI Health-CUMC-Bergen Mercy for a blood draw, the report states.

Hugo Buendia, 34, of Lincoln; Ricardo Jimenez, 28; Alejandro Valverde, 39; and Isaac Valverde, 40, died as a result of the crash. Authorities believe they were not wearing seat belts, according to the report.

Buendia was driving the Honda westbound on Church Road across Highway 63 after failing to stop at the stop sign at 8:07 p.m., according to the report. The vehicle then collided with the southbound pickup.

A deputy called to the scene said Jimenez, a passenger in the Honda, had been ejected from the vehicle. He, Buendia, and Alejandro Valverde, who was a passenger in the back seat of the Honda, were declared dead at the scene, the report states.

Paramedics were able to remove Isaac Valverde from the front-passenger seat. He had a faint pulse, the report states, but died before he could be transported from the scene.

Other family members were present at the scene, according to the report.

The Cass County Attorney has requested an autopsy be performed on Buendia.

The crash remains under investigation. NSP is conducting a crash reconstruction with the vehicles, according to the report.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

