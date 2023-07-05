Duehr hoping to lead the way for South Dakota’s next hockey stars

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - To say Walker Duehr has had an eventful year up in Calgary is a bit of an understatement. The South Dakota native is still looking to find a permanent spot on the Flames’ roster, but in the meantime he’s been an example of the type of hockey culture that’s growing up in the Mount Rushmore state.

Duehr played 27 games for Calgary last year, becoming the first South Dakota native to score a goal in the NHL.

While that’s a big accomplishment, he said it came as a surprise to some of this teammates who would’ve assumed that South Dakota already has a strong hockey scene. He said it shows the amount of work that’s been done in the recent years to grow the sport around the state, and said he can’t wait to see what some of the younger players in the state can do as they progress through the ranks.

“It’s was kind of cool to be able to explain to some of the guys waht South Dakota was like. They were kind of shocked that I was the first one. They thought it was a little bit bigger of a hockey community just because of how it’s grown now and what it is now. So I would say it’s a bigger hockey community now. But it will take some time for those guys to get there because it’s now kind of blossoming into that hotbed for hockey,” Duehr said.

Duehr said he hopes he can be a role model to those South Dakota players coming up through the ranks right now, and help them see what’s possible for them: reaching the biggest stage in hockey.

