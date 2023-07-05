Landowners, lawmakers to gather at State Capitol to call for special session on property rights

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota landowners continue to raise concerns about two proposed CO2 pipeline projects, and they are taking the conversation straight to the State Capitol.

A group of landowners will be in Pierre on Thursday to raise their voices against eminent domain and foreign-owned land.

Landowner Ed Fishbach believes that there are enough developments in the fight against eminent domain and CO2 pipeline plans in the state, that legislative change needs to happen quickly.

“Some of the invasive surveying that’s taken place on people’s land. Some of it was just happening again on the Fourth of July holiday,” Fishbach said.

Fishbach hopes to stop both Summit Carbon Solutions and Navigator from building compressed and liquified CO2 pipelines on land without the owner’s consent. The change is in the hands of Governor Noem.

“She has said now that she has come out and supported landowners in our position on this issue of property rights, we’re calling on her now to call a special session and hope that she’ll be at the rally with us,” Fishbach expressed.

Governor Noem has spoken out against farmland being owned by other countries of concern.

“If the purchase comes from a nation that hates us, and it hates America and wants to destroy us, well, then it’s not going to go forward,” Noem said.

Many landowners believe that includes land for the CO2 pipelines.

“They’re up to I think 464 total investors. We only know five,” Fishbach said.

Even though the legislature is not in session, Political Analyst Michael Card thinks their voices can still be heard.

“The Governor is there, and that’s the easiest way to get a special session called,” Card explained. “There have been many, many special sessions in South Dakota, I think that have produced bills. "

The one-hour event includes bipartisan lawmakers and landowners speaking to those attending.

“We hope now that he will stand up with us and resist those efforts in call of a special session,” Fishbach said.

Thursday’s Landowner Round-up” begins at noon at the State Capitol.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.