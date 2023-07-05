Avera Medical Minute
Lightning threat cancels parade, daytime concerts in Sioux Falls

By Beth Warden
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Despite cooler and wet weather, people in Sioux Falls showed up at The Levitt, ready to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Trent Greschke and Ruth Carlson won’t let a few raindrops stop them from enjoying the city-hosted picnic.

“I was actually hoping it would rain more. We brought umbrellas,” said Trent Greschke.

“The guys working back here are great. They’re doing a really good job,” said Carlson.

Siblings Walker and Savannah Meyer still enjoy the fireworks, even on a damp day.

“Tiny tanks and the big ones,” said Walker.

“I just like watching them. I don’t really like lighting them,” said Savannah.

While all ages celebrate freedom.

“I think a lot of us take for granted the freedoms we have in this country, especially when you see what’s going on in the rest of the world right now — China, Ukraine or Russia or whatnot,” said Mayor Paul TenHaken. “We live in the best country in the world, in my opinion, the best city in the best state in the world, and this is the one day of the year we get to celebrate the country we have.”

Even with the change in the weather.

“Well make the best of it,” said Carlson.

“I mean, you can still celebrate,” said Savannah.

At this time, the concert at 7 p.m. tonight at the Levitt is still scheduled to go on, despite the fact that the rain canceled some of the earlier events. And the fireworks at the W. H. Lyon Fairgrounds are scheduled to move forward as well. Gates open at 7 p.m., and the program starts at 9:45 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

