Man slimes, threatens to kill Sioux Falls officer during arrest

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officers responded to a dispute in central Sioux Falls Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at 10:17 a.m. in the area of the 100 block of N. Indiana Ave.

In the process of officers arresting the male subject for Disorderly Conduct, the subject spit at the arresting officer in the face and threatened to kill the officer.

In addition to the Disorderly Conduct charge, Morning Star Jewett was charged with Assault by Bodily Fluids (Sliming) and Threatening to Kill or Injure an Officer.

