Mike Pence makes campaign stops in northwest Iowa

The former Vice President returned to Iowa on Wednesday after announcing his presidential run in the Hawkeye state early last month.
The former Vice President returned to Iowa on Wednesday after announcing his presidential run in the Hawkeye state early last month. (Credit: ABC News)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SIOUX CENTER, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - The former Vice President returned to Iowa on Wednesday after announcing his presidential run in the Hawkeye state early last month.

The Republican Presidential hopeful visited a bakery in Sioux Center with Iowa Congressman Randy Feenstra before heading to Le Mars to speak to voters.

According to his campaign, this was part of several events on Pence’s schedule on Wednesday in the key state that will hold the first presidential nominating contest next year. He will be speaking in Sioux City Wednesday evening.

During his campaign, Pence has pledged to visit all of Iowa’s 99 counties.

