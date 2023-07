SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Captain Adam Zishka and Deputy Matthew Larson visited Dakota News Now to talk about the 3rd annual Picnic in the Park happening this weekend in Dell Rapids.

The event will be from 12 to 3 p.m. at the Dell Rapids City Park. The picnic will feature a bicycle helmet giveaway, food, and more.

