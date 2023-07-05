Avera Medical Minute
Motorcyclist dies in Lake County fatal crash

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 44-year-old man died in a car versus motorcycle crash near Madison, South Dakota, Saturday morning.

The incident happened near S.D. Highway 19 and 241st St. at 11:36 a.m.

The Department of Public Safety states that a 2019 Honda Odyssey was traveling north on S.D. Highway 19 and had slowed to turn left onto 241st. A 2005 Harley Davidson Cruiser motorcycle was traveling north behind the Honda Odyssey. As the Honda was turning left, the motorcycle collided with the rear driver-side door of the Honda.

The motorcycle driver separated from the motorcycle and was struck by the Honda. Both vehicles came to rest in the ditch.

The male motorcycle driver was pronounced deceased at an area hospital, according to officials. He was wearing a helmet.

The 71-year-old female driver of the Honda Odyssey received minor injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

The names of those involved will not be released until family members have been notified.

