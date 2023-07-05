Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls man arrested for domestic assault, firing gun during a dispute

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police responded to a weapons violation in southwest Sioux Falls early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at 2:30 a.m. near the 6300 block of S. Beal Ave.

Officers received a call of a weapon being fired in the area.

According to police, an assault had taken place, and a weapon was discharged during the dispute.

There were no injuries to the victims.

The suspect — 31-year-old Deven Schoenberner of Sioux Falls — was arrested for Aggravated Assault Domestic, Cruelty to a Minor, Discharge of a Weapon Within City Limits and Reckless Discharge of a Firearm.

According to authorities, he appeared to be intoxicated.

