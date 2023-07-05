Sioux Falls preparing for electric vehicles with readiness study

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The city of Sioux Falls recently announced a new framework to help guide sustainability efforts in the city.

The Electric Vehicle Readiness Study is one of the first projects the city is tackling through its sustainable framework.

Sustainability Coordinator for The City of Sioux Falls, Holly Meier discussed why this was a great first step.

“One of the areas that we’re working on now that came out of the sustainable Sioux Falls framework development is our Electric Vehicle Readiness Study. This is a new study that we are working on with a local consultant and with them to understand this new transportation technology in our community,” said Holly Meier, SF Sustainability Coordinator.

She shared some of the benefits in supporting electric vehicles in the community.

“There much more energy efficient than internal combustion engines, they don’t have any tail pipe emissions so in our community when there are electric vehicles, they actually contribute to better air quality locally,” said Meier.

AAA spokesperson for South Dakota, Shawn Steward shared why preparing for electric vehicles now can help for the future growth.

“It’s important for cities and communities to be prepared because for EV’s to be widespread you have to have the infrastructure and the charging resources to make those realistic for the everyday person to use,” said Shawn Steward, AAA South Dakota Spokesperson.

Highlighting the need to prepare, especially in South Dakota.

“Right now there’s only about eighty five charging stations across the whole state, I was looking at a map and I think about sixteen for so in the Sioux Falls metro area so that’s not a lot of chargers at this pint granted there’s not a lot of EV’s on the roads yet but those numbers of chargers are going to have to drastically increase if EV’s are going to become widespread here,” said Steward.

Meier sharing the purpose of the study and what they hope to see in coming years.

“We’re wanting to know what projections for Electric Vehicles in our community are for the next five to ten years, what are the impacts of those electric vehicles in terms of electricity, the grid, any safety concerns, folks have, and how we prepare as a community for this newer transportation technology,” said Meier.

An Electric Vehicle Readiness Open House will be held July 12th at the downtown library in Sioux Falls.

