Sioux Falls Underground hosts ‘Gone Batty’ benefit art show

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Underground is hosting a “Gone Batty” benefit art show this weekend, with funds going to build a habitat for endangered bats.

“There is an artist retreat down in Baltic called the Retreat at Pointers Ridge — fantastic little place for artists to go to — and they are right on the river, so they get kind of buggy out there, and they’re trying to merge the arts in nature,” said Ashes Von Burtz. “So our goal is to get a bat box out there. We’re trying to create funds and generate interest in bat conservation, bat health, bat habitation and getting something implemented for our local bet habitations.”

“The most common bat in South Dakota is called the little brown bat,” said Rain Crockett. “It’s a type of mouse ear bat that had unfortunately gone through several series of deforestation and removal and a disease called fuzzy nose syndrome or white nose syndrome and it’s the cutest thing on the cutest little bat, but that does stop them from finishing off their hibernation and does end up ending their lives. And about 90% of the population had gone under by 2011. It is rising, but they are still very much endangered. And they are so important to our daily lives. They eat so many of those bugs that get us in the middle of the night while we’re trying to shoot off fireworks.”

The “Gone Batty” event happens this Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. at 1st Gen. off of 12th and Grange in Sioux Falls.

It is free and open to all ages.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.